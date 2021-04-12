Mira Rajput Creates A Meme With New Photos Asking Fans About Their 'Monday Moods'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, recently shared a couple of photos of themselves on her Instagram handle joining in on the "Monday memes" trend. In her recent post, she asked fans to choose between two of her expressions expressing "Monday moods". One of the most active celebrities on social media, Mira often shares selfies and pictures with funny captions.

She shared two pictures that showed her sitting in a makeup chair. Mira was seen frowning in the first picture and smiling wide in the other while wearing an ensemble of a black sleeveless top and blue jeans. She shared the two photos with different expressions asking fans, "What’s your Monday mood?" in the caption. Take a look at Mira Rajput's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Mira Rajput's photos

Mira Rajput's photos often prompt a number of responses from her dedicated fans and followers. Many of Mira's fans left comments on the photo talking about how they don't like Mondays and decided to choose the first photo in response to Rajput's question in the caption. Many of Mira's fans also left comments complimenting and admiring her beauty and grace while other's left comments talking about how cute she is. Many others expressed their love for her by talking about how much they liked her and how she was their favourite while some others simply left heart and kiss emojis for Rajput. Take a look at the screenshots of some of the reactions left by fans to Mira Rajput's Instagram post below.

About Mira Rajput's Instagram and more

Mira Rajput enjoys a vast fan base of 2.5 million followers on her Instagram handle. Being a social media influencer, Mira Rajput has certainly made a mark on Instagram with her IGTV series which covers fashion, wellness, lifestyle etc.

She is also the first Indian celebrity to have her own Amazon landing page which comes from her Instagram only series called, The India Edit. Mira married actor Shahid Kapoor in July 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in August 2016 and their son Zain in September 2018.

