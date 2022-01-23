Mira Rajput Cuddles With Shahid Kapoor In 'Sunday Binge' Pic; Fans Say 'perfect Couple'

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram account on Sunday and gave her fans and followers a glimpse into how she spent her weekend with her husband, and Bollywood fan-favourite Shahid Kapoor. She uploaded a mirror selfie, in which she and Kapoor were seen hugging each other. The duo tied the not in 2015 and have welcomed two children, Misha and Zain into the world since.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's 'Sunday binge'

The happy couple was seen twinning in grey in the picture Mira uploaded. The caption of the post read, "Sunday binge" and Shahid and Mira's faces were not visible in the picture. Several netizens headed to the comments section as soon as the post was uploaded and showered their love on the couple. Some posted heart emoticons, while others simply wrote, "Wow". A netizen commented, "So perfect it hurts."

This is not the first time Mira has posted a romantic picture with her husband. Most recently, she shared a picture of the duo on the occasion of New Year 2022. She mentioned in the caption that the new year would be a 'great one', since Shahid, whom she referred to as 'Mr K' agreed to click a picture. Her caption read, "It’s going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo 😅 Happy New Year everyone ❤️ For the first time, I’m comfy as hell on NYE. Pyjamas, fuzzy socks, and bear to love 🍯 💋 Can we do this every year?

The couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in 2021, and Mira shared an adorable picture of them hugging each other. She captioned the picture, "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life ❤️✨" and netizens poured in wishes for the couple.

Shahid Kapoor on work front

The actor will soon be seen in Jersey, which is the remake of the 2019 Telugu film by the same name. The film will see Kapoor take on the role of a thirty-six-year-old cricketer, who tries to get back out on the field 10 years after he left the sport. He will be seen taking on the role alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film was slated to release in 2021 but was postponed owing to the increasing COVID cases and Omicron threat in the country.

(Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor)