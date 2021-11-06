Mira Rajput Decorates Home With Flowers & Makes Rangoli On Diwali; ‘Fun To Be Kid Again'

Mira Rajput's Diwali celebrations included curating Rangoli with her children Misha and Zain, which made her feel like a kid again. Shahid Kapoor's wife is fond of decorating her house 'elaborately' with 'intricate' rangoli design, however, she reveals that her kids had 'their own plans' as they 'pulled apart the petals' and messed things up.

She also noted how her mother, Bela Rajput, took over the Diwali dinner this year, treating her to exquisite delicacies. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who tied the knot back in 2015, actively upload pictures from their family getaways, festivities among other things on social media. The duo recently jetted off to the Maldives, with their Instagram photos giving major vacation goals to all their followers.

Mira Rajput makes rangoli with her children

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira uploaded a 35-second clip showcasing glimpses of the designs she carved with rose petals, marigold flowers, further accentuating them with candles. For the caption, she wrote, 'Rangoli with the kids ✨🌼🪔

They pulled apart the petals, made the heart and messed it up again 🤪 I usually decorate the house elaborately and make an intricate Rangoli. But the kids had their own plans and my mom took over the annual Diwali dinner this year instead @rajput_bela (major #foodcoma)I guess it was fun to be the kid again and not just a mom!'

Take a look-

The duo recently clocked Shahid Kapoor's younger brother and actor Ishaan Khatter's birthday. Sharing goofy pictures with Khatter, Shahid wrote, 'Happy happy birthday @ishaankhatter by big little brother. I love you and you know that. May God bless you and may you shine bright just the way I know your beautiful soul does for the world to see.' Mira also uploaded the little one's candid picture, jokingly referring to him as a 'perpetual third wheel'.

'Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter. Love you loads.'

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his sports drama, Jersey. He has also collaborated with Bhushan Kumar for an upcoming action film titled Bull, inspired by real-life events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MIRA RAJPUT)