Mira Rajput Defends Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, Slams Tweet Criticising His Outfit

US financial expert Peter Schiff recently faced flak from netizens over a tweet about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's outfit. Recently, Zelenskyy delivered a moving speech while virtually addressing the US Congress. While Twitteratis appreciated the Ukrainian leader for his poignant message, Peter Schiff condemned him for wearing a casual t-shirt for the virtual meeting.

This did not go down well with netizens as many flooded the micro-blogging site to show support towards Zelenskyy. On Saturday, March 19, Mira Rajput joined the bandwagon and slammed Peter Schiff for his narrow approach.

Mira Rajput defends Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

On March 16, Peter Schiff tweeted, "I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States".

Reacting to the same, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories to defend Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She wrote, "You'd ask him to wear cufflinks if you could... Seriously!" Rajput further added, "Are we getting so influenced by 'looks' and looking the part, that we forget reality? Expecting a Head of State to have his suit steamed in the middle of a crisis? (sic)"

Netizens shower support for Zelenskyy

Many on the micro-blogging site condemned the US financial expert for his tweet. A user wrote, "Impressing people with his attire is probably the last thing on his mind. And rightfully so". Another said, "You’re totally right. Between the shelling of his capital, escaping assassination attempts, and attacks against civilians all across his country, he really should’ve been ironing a suit to address Congress".

A Twitterati while referring to Schiff's spelling error said, "Seriously! The man’s in the midst of an invasion and someone wants to critique his wardrobe? As for disrespect … it’s “United States.”

Russia-Ukraine War

In the latest update to the Russia-Ukraine War, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced Saturday that 10 humanitarian corridors have been agreed on with the Russians. Kyiv residents are facing difficulties in breathing amid continuous shelling by the Russian troops, reports Nexta TV. Notably, the concentration of pollutants in the area was reported to be 19.9 times higher than the norm recommended by the WHO.

