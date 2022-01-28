Much like her actor husband Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput is also fond of soaking in the sun during winter mornings. Mira Rajput recently revealed what she loves to do the most while in the sun and summed up her experience with Deepika Padukone's latest song. She also received a lot of love from her fans and a heart from Shahid Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira Rajput recently shared a video of her drying her hair in the sun. In the clip, Mira looked radiant as she wore a white turtleneck on black bottoms. After drying her hair in the sun, she flipped her hair and smiled at the camera. In the background, Mira added the title track of Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Gehraiyaan. In the caption, she wrote, "Beautiful day with the (sun emoji) out after weeks! Deliciously lazy on the dhurrie and air-dried my hair after ages. But I can’t resist a great blowout!" Her fans could not stop themselves from complimenting her and wrote "beautiful" in the comments.

Mira Rajput celebrates Republic Day with her two kids

Mira Rajput enjoys a massive Instagram following of over 3.2 million followers Instagram. She recently went on a nostalgic ride and looked back at her childhood days as she watched the Republic Day parade with her children. Sharing a glimpse of the Rajput Regiment, Mira wrote, "The Rajput Regiment. I remember when Dadaji would wake us up every morning on Republic Day to watch the parade. Back then it was at 7 am if I remember correctly and we would be sitting in front of the TV earlier than school time, on a holiday from school." She further mentioned how she was feeling watching the parade with her children and wrote, "Now watching the parade with my own kids, I can’t express the pride I feel towards my country, and how I miss those times with my grandfather who served in the Rajput Regiment. A salute isn’t enough for our soldiers, bowing in gratitude today. As we sang the National Anthem today with the kids in tow, watching the Tiranga unfurl, I hope our children celebrate a glorious India with theirs and continue this tradition," she concluded.

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor