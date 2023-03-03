Mira Rajput Expresses Love For Shahid Kapoor With Mushy Instagram Video

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adored couples in the industry. They never shy away from expressing their love on social media and the same happened this time too. Recently, Mira dropped a video with Shahid on social media which was full of their romantic journey.

Mira Kapoor's video for Shahid Kapoor

The video was a montage of the couple's PDA-filled moments. In one of the glimpses, they can be seen dancing to a romantic song, meanwhile, in another, they can be seen posing and enjoying on a beach. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Mira penned, "That's the deal, my dear."

When Shahid Kapoor turned photographer for Mira

A day before, Mira Rajput took to her social media handle and dropped a series of her B&W photos. In the pictures, she mentioned that her husband Shahid Kapoor clicked her photos. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Mira wrote, "He clicks nice pictures right? #browniepoints for Mr. K." To this, the Kabir Singh actor quickly responded, "When the subject looks like you, it's too easy to make it look good."

Mira Rajput's adorable wish for Shahid Kapoor on his birthday

Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 42nd birthday on February 25. And once again Mira took to her social media and shared an unseen video of the actor. In the video, Shahid can be seen dancing to Jee Karda from Singh Is Kinng.

Alongside the post, she wrote, "Always keep dancing through life and keep smiling #simplythebest. May this year be the one jab tum vahi karo jo jee karda #birthdayboy #birthdaybumps."

The couple tied the knot in July 2015. They are parents to two adorable children, Misha Kapoor, and Zain Kapoor.