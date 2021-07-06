Mira Rajput Gets Trolled For Not 'dressing Right For The Occasion' For Her Yoga Session

Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has a penchant for staying under the limelight, whether for her social media posts or her high fashion quotient. This time, however, the actor's wife is receiving major backlash for an outfit choice for her Yoga session. Check out the netizens brutally criticizing Mira's interesting gym fit.

Mira Rajput's one-off Yoga wear

From stylish yoga pants to trendy crop-tops, celebrities' gym fits are always a hot topic among the netizens. While some celebs play safe with their outfit, a very few experiment with their looks and adding to such mix is the popular actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput. In the video shared on Instagram by the paparazzi account Manav Manglani, the 26-year-old can be seen stepping out from her Yoga session in Mumbai sporting a cami top paired with a matching satin mini-skirt.

Netizens reaction to Mira Rajput's gym fit

A hit and miss outfit did not go well with the netizens as they bashed the actress for not 'dressing right for the occasion'. A few fans pointed out that wearing a skirt for a yoga session was a weird decision while a fan brutally stated that the skirt looked unflattering on her. However, not all netizens shared the same sentiments as some fans were quick to compliment Mira for her fashion choices as one follower commented 'very cute' under the post.

More on Mira Rajput's Instagram photos and videos

Entertaining more than two million followers on social media, the actress shares several personal moments with her husband and family. Recently, she stunned her fans by posting a glowing selfie in low light and also flaunted her new hairdo. Her workout videos and photos on Instagram are a hit among the followers as on some occasions, the fans catch a glimpse into Mira's marriage life with actor Shahid Kapoor.

Recently, she took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture with her brother-in-law Ishaan Khattar. In another post, Mira shared a picture with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar during their workout session together and called their group a 'Dream team'.

