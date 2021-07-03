Mira Rajput Gives Ishaan Khatter An Adorable Surprise, Latter Calls Her A 'Legend'

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, and Ishaan Khatter have recently been in the news for their social media posts together. Mira and Shahid's brother, Ishaan share a friendly bond and their posts for each other often give fans a glimse of their camaraderie. However, Mira's recent gesture towards Ishaan has gotten everyone's attention on social media, and many people can't stop gushing about their relationship. Ishaan recently received a wonderful gift from his 'bhaabhidoll' which he proudly displayed on social media.

Ishaan revealed a photo of his new game console on his Instagram story, which Mira reportedly gave him as a 'surprise gift'. Ishaan demonstrated the game system and its controller on his hand in a boomerang video while his cat Mr Smokey played around it. Ishaan described Mira as a "legend" after receiving the currently scarce item. Due to the item's current 'out of stock' status in the country, the charming gift appears to be extra meaningful for Ishaan.

Mira and Ishaan's adorable relationship

Mira, too, was quick to respond to Ishaan's special social media message for her. Ishaan's story was reposted by the star wife, who captioned it with the word 'Saheli.' Ishaan and Mira's lovely conversation left their fans speechless at their sweet friendship.

Meanwhile, Mira recently shared a sweet snapshot of herself cuddling Ishaan on her Instagram account. She referred to him as her 'playgroup' buddy and shared a cute photo with him. Not only that, but Mira just tweeted a photo of herself working out in the backyard with Ishaan and Shahid. On social media, images of the trio's gym session had gone viral.

