Mira Rajput Has Funny Interaction With Paps, Makes THIS Remark About Her Kids

Mira Rajput recently had a hilarious encounter with the paparazzi during an event in Mumbai. In the video that surfaced online, Shahid Kapoor's wife was seen walking in front of the shutterbugs in a black-and-white bodycon gown. Thereafter, she attempted to get past the paparazzi by making a funny excuse.

She said, "My kids will be going to school tomorrow, so please let me go." She jokingly made this remark and had a good laugh about it with the paparazzi. Even the shutterbugs let her go and bid her goodbye after she took the lift. The account that shared the post captioned it, "#mirakapoor excuses herself as she wants to make sure her kids go to school tomorrow morning on time. Such a self-disciplined and hand-on mamma." Check out the post below.

Mira Rajput's look at the event

Mira Rajput attended the event in Mumbai in style. She donned a monochrome ensemble with a floor-sweeping trail. She completed her look with a ponytail and statement jewellery. "Didn’t they say diamonds are a girls best friend?" she captioned the post. Soon after she made the post, several fans took to the comments to shower praises. A fan wrote, "Mira is not like other actress who tries to make everyone attract by niche dresses she simple looks beautiful in simple too." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "You beauty Mrs Kapoor." Check the post below.

More on Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor had an arranged marriage back in 2015. Since then, the couple has been blessed with two children, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Reportedly, the couple resides in a luxurious duplex in Worli. They have even shared a few photos from their humble abode on their Instagram handle. Reportedly, their skyscraper is in Worli which offers a view of Bandra-Worli Sea Link.