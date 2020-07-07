'Don't Forget..Wife Is Always Right': Mira To Shahid Kapoor With Love On Anniversary

To mark their anniversary, Mira Rajput has treated netizens with an unseen picture from their wedding day where she can be seen venerating at the Gurudwara during their 'anand karaj' ceremony with Shahid Kapoor.

Mira captioned the post with the word, "Gratitude ❤️🙏🏻" as she completes a milestone day in her journey with Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor.

Have a look:

Mira Rajput followed it up with a beautiful heartfelt post which is romantic and funny at the same time. She captioned another unseen picture from their wedding festivities, "5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family ❤️ There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you ❤️.

Turning the funny on, she wrote, "You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you. Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry” 😝 To many more years of us 💓"

Have a look:

Shahid Kapoor had broken a million hearts when he tied the knot with Delhi based Mira Rajput five years ago. However, the couple has always made stunning appearances and are also blessed with two kids, Misha and Zain. Shahid Kapoor and his family have often spoken highly of Mira and revealed how she has spread only love and happiness in their lives.

As per reports, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput along with their kids Misha and Zain have been residing at Radha Soami Satsang at Beas (Amritsar) amid lockdown and the actor reportedly owns a house in the Dera premises. A source confirmed that Shahid left for Beas with wife Mira Rajput and their two children on March 17, because her grandparents live there.

"He’s planning to stay there till all this dies down. He’s a responsible citizen. Janta Curfew was on March 22 and lockdown from March 25 and he’s been abiding by all rules as he’s concerned about everyone’s safety and his own and his family and he has two little children," the source added.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Kabir Singh which won critical acclaim. He had been filming for his next film Jersey until the shoot was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. the film is a remake of a Telugu film of the same name and is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.

