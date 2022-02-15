Mira Rajput Is All Love For Her 'handsome' Husband Shahid Kapoor; Shares Adorable Photo

Celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput aptly know how to steal the limelight with their social media updates. Be it their vacation posts or hiking pictures, the two often leave their followers in awe of their bond. Now, it looks like that Valentine's Day isn't over for the lovebirds yet. On Tuesday morning, the Jersey actor turned muse for his wife as she shared a stunning sun-kissed picture of Shahid via social media.

However, what stole the entire show was Mira Rajput's heartfelt love note for her beloved husband. The mother of two couldn't stop gushing about her husband's good looks and her immense love for food.

Mira Rajput's love note for Shahid Kapoor

In the picture shared by Rajput, Shahid Kapoor looks dapper in a plain red t-shirt as he shines bright in the sunlight. Looking at the camera, Kapoor shares a timid smile while striking a pose for Mira. The latter while uploading the photograph online wondered how did she get so 'lucky' to have a husband like Shahid by her side. She wrote, "I love you. “Last bite for a handsome husband” My love for food got me the love of my life you think? #howdidigetsoluck." Check out the picture below:

This came just a day after Shahid shared an utterly romantic tribute for Mira on the special occasion of Valentine's Day. The previous photo saw Mira snuggling up in Shahid's arms as the latter warmly embraced her. While sharing the post on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor expressed, "Happy valentines guys. Happy Monday with the love of my life." Take a look at it here:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a private ceremony back in July 2015. They were blessed with baby girl Misha Kapoor, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their baby boy Zain Kapoor, in September 2018. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic-drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur headlining the female lead character.

(Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor)