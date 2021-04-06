Mira Rajput Is Shook By Rege-Jean Page's Exit As 'Duke' From Next Season Of 'Bridgerton'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was shocked with the news of Rege-Jean Page not returning as the Duke in Netflix's hit period drama Bridgerton for the second season. Mira took to her Instagram story to share the post by Bridgerton's official Instagram page which broke the news of Page's exit four days ago. The post featured the note by Lady Whistledown which read "Dearest Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear". Shocked by the news, Mira wrote "WHY!" on the story along with the post. Check out the screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story here-

Why Rege-Jean Page will not be returning to Bridgerton season 2?

In a recent interview with Variety, Rege-Jean Page revealed that he was offered the role of Duke for only one season. He said it was a one-season arc and there was going to be a beginning, middle, and end within a year. He said he found that interesting because then it felt like a limited series and he will get to come in and contribute his bit and then the Bridgerton family rolled on. Even though he has exited from the show, Page said his journey with the Bridgerton community was not over yet and he will focus on his new role that is being a 'fan' of the show. Bridgerton season 2 will focus on Daphne's older brother, Jonathan Bailey aka Anthony Bridgerton, and his journey of finding love.

A look at Mira Rajput's latest Instagram posts

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to share a photo of her in a swimsuit "minutes before the mess". She was dressed in a printed swimsuit and paired it with a sheer shrug. She accessorized with a pair of chunky gold earrings, oversized sunglasses, and sported white slippers. Mira wrote in the caption "minutes before the mess" with a water wave emoticon which indicated she went for a swim after clicking the photo.

Promo Image Source: Mira Rajput & Rege-Jean Page's Instagram handles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.