Mira Rajput Joins Barbenheimer Fever, Thinks Bollywood's Song-dance Better Than Hollywood

The Barbenheimer fever has long caught up with celebrities and Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, is the latest celebrity to jump on the wagon. She recently saw Barbie and took to her Instagram account to narrate her experience.

Why Mira Rajput prefers Bollywood over Hollywood



Amid the Barbie vs. Oppenheimer clash, Mira chose to watch Barbie on Monday and shared her mini-review on social media. Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, "Hollywood this... Hollywood that. Well, Hollywood can't do song-and-dance like Bollywood can." She recently returned to India after a vacation from Greece.

Acording to this Bollywood wife's opinion, Barbie clearly failed against her Bollywood standards. As the dance numbers that Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie couldn't match with the kind of choreography that Bollywood manages to produce. Moreover Shahid Kapoor is also know for his dancing skills.

Barbie takes the world by storm



Barbie has taken the world by storm, impressing audiences all over the world. In its opening weekend alone, the film raked in $ 155 million, positioning itself on track to become a blockbuster hit. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie has become the biggest opener ever for a woman-directed film.



Gerwig is known for her previous works like Lady Bird and Little Women and also has earned Oscar recognition for her directing prowess. Although Barbie faced off with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at the box office, it is outperforming its competitor in terms of monetary success.



The film also broke records by becoming the biggest opening weekend earner of the year. According to day 4 box office numbers, Barbie collected Rs 2.5 crore in India, bringing its total India collection to Rs 21.15 crore. On the other hand, Oppenheimer is also performing fairly well in India, earning double digits at the box office. As of now, Christopher Nolan's film has managed to accumulate Rs 55.86 crore in India, making the country the 3rd highest contributor to its global box office collection.