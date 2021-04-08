Mira Rajput Kapoor Dedicates 'O Sanam' Song To Shahid Kapoor, Says 'missing You'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput never shies away from PDA. Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram post and captions speak for her love for Shahid, loud and clear. Mira Rajput recently took Instagram to dedicate a song to her husband and also mentioned that she missed him. Mira Rajput is currently in Mumbai while actor Shahid Kapoor is in Goa, prepping up for the shoot of his upcoming movie.

Mira Rajput dedicates a song to Shahid

Mira Rajput dedicated the song O Sanam, to her husband Shahid Kapoor. The song is officially sung by Lucky Ali, and a singer named Kamakshi Khanna shared a cover of the song on her Instagram account. Along with sharing Kamakshi's cover song, Mira Rajput also shared that she missed Shahid Kapoor and the song reminded her of him. Kamashi Khanna had earlier shared a reel, with this song and when fans requested her to share the whole song, she went ahead and recorded it for them, as asked.

Mira Rajput, who loves interacting with her followers on social media, recently interacted with her fans through a quick 'This or That' game. She asked her fans to make her choose between two things. Some of her fans asked her to choose between Delhi and Mumbai, and she selected Mumbai. She was sent questions regarding her favourite shows, her favourite places to visit, and also the dishes she loves to relish.

Shahid Kapoor is currently in Goa, prepping up for the shoot of one of his upcoming movies. He was last seen in Sandeep Reddy’s Kabir Singh and received a lot of praise for the film. Next, he will be seen in Gowtam Tinnanauri’s remake of a 2019 Telugu film Jersey. He will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in the film originally played by Nani, alongside actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi and an ensemble cast. He will also be seen making his digital debut with a web series by Raj and DK. The series’ title is yet to be announced by the makers.

