Mira Rajput Kapoor Gives Her Take On IPL Teams As Husband Shahid Kapoor Watches A Match

On Sunday, Mira Rajput Kapoor took to her Instagram story and re-shared a photo posted by one of her fan clubs. In the collage of pics, Mira's different portraits were put together on the basis of the IPL team names and colours. Her photos showed which team she would cheer for. In the first image, Mira pulled off a yellow saree and CSK was written at the bottom, in the second embed, her picture in a purple lehenga was put into the grid and KKR was written on it.

Likewise, several of her pics were shared with different IPL 2021 team names. Mira posted this photo collage and penned an amusing caption that stole the show. She wrote, "While my husband watches @iplt20... Me:". In no time, Shahid Kapoor's wife's post went viral on the image-sharing platform.

What Mira does while Shahid watches cricket:

Apart from this, Mira Rajput dropped a new reel with YouTuber Kusha Kapila. While Kusha showed her angry mother avatar, Mira portrayed a disinterested face and plucked her eyebrows in the video. Kusha kept on talking about how daughters don't do work in the house and Mira hid her face and ignored it. Mira shared the video with a caption that read, “Quara-Cray. I tried communication this time. LOL, like THAT will help.” Soon, fans dropped laughing emojis in the comments block.

Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor made headlines after the former posted a series of mushy pics on the actor's birthday on February 25. Wishes poured in from a slew of celebs but it was his wife's post for him that won many hearts. She posted a selfie in which she planted a kiss on the Kabir Singh actor's cheeks. Mira penned, "I like me better when I’m with you. Any wiser and I’m in trouble. Lucky me you don’t look it and lucky you, I don’t show it." Shahid also shared the same pic and wrote, "feeling the love". The duo keeps sharing glimpses of their whereabouts and often drops lovable comments on each other's posts. Fans quickly notice their banter and swoon over their social media PDA.

