Mira Rajput Kapoor Hugs Ishaan Khatter, Latter Calls Her 'Bhabhidoll' In THIS Adorable Pic

Mira Rajput Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to share a picture with her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan was all hearts for the photo as he called Mira Kapoor his "bhabhidoll". In the photo, the duo was seen in an embrace as they posed for the camera.

Mira Rajput Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter pose for the camera

Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram recently featured a post with Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter. They were seen hugging each other in the photo and Mjra wrote "Playgroup" as she shared the photo. Mira was seen wearing a light green salwar kameez while Ishaan sported a bandana and a white t-shirt.

Ishaan Khatter replied to Mira Rajput's picture and left a comment writing "Bhaabhidoll" with a heart emoticon.

Fans react to Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram post

Fans quickly reacted to Mira Rajput Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's picture and left their comments. The majority of the fans were all hearts for the duo and left heart emoticons in the comment section. One fan wrote that their bond was really adorable while other fans found the photo extremely cute.

Mira Rajput shares photo of daughter Misha

Mira Rajput Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her daughter Misha. While Misha's face wasn't in the frame, her back was in the frame with her initial 'M' on her clothes. Mira Rajput wrote that her daughter was growing up to soon and that her baby wasn't a baby anymore. Mira's caption read "Baby M not a baby anymore Growing up too fast! All my things are yours, sweetheart!."

Shahid Kapoor in Jersey

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the sports drama movie Jersey. The movie is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name, it also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead role alongside Shahid. The actor will play the role of Arjun Raichand, a thirty-six years old cricketer who stopped his cricketing career over ten years ago, now trying to play for the Indian team. The movie is scheduled for a Diwali release on 5th November 2021.

IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT KAPOOR AND ISHAAN KHATTER'S INSTAGRAM

