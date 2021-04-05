Mira Rajput Kapoor Slays In A Peach Swimsuit; Fans Can't Get Over Her Summer Look

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, has always been considered a style icon by many. From flaunting a saree to a swimsuit, Mira Rajput's style never fails to amaze her fans. In her latest photo on Instagram, she posed in a peach swimsuit with a printed drape.

Mira Rajput slays in peach swimsuit

Mira Rajput Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to share a picture posing in a peach swimsuit. The 26-year-old posed in a hotel room right before her swim. Mira captioned the picture as 'Minutes before the mess ðŸŒŠ'. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses, earrings, and white slippers. She also carried a printed drape with the swimsuit.

Several celebrities complimented Mira Rajput's latest Instagram picture, including Kanika Kapoor, Tanya Ghavri, and Anaita Shroff Adajania. Jewellery designer MISHO reacted with 'fire' emoticons to the photo.

Fans who are always showering their love on Mira Rajput's photos could not keep themselves from pouring their affection this time either. Mira Rajput's latest post received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments within a few hours. While some called her 'beautiful', others commented with 'fire' and 'heart' emojis.

Shahid Kapoor's latest photo

On the same day as Mira, Shahid Kapoor also took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself in a swimming pool. The actor posed with the shining sun. He was also seen flaunting sunglasses in the picture.

Filmmaker Raj and DK commented on the picture and asked the actor 'Whoa! Where’s this beautiful place??'. Shahid hysterically replied with '@rajanddk apparently this is how we prep for shoot'. Shahid's picture received over 800,000 likes.

Mira Rajput's style file

This is not the first time that Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has amazed fans with her fashion sense. From western to typical ethnic look, Mira Rajput's photos on Instagram have always thrilled her fans. Mira once posed in a western look with pink pants and a black coloured top and jacket. Check out her style file below.

Mira's look in this colourful saree was also a hit among her fans. She wore it to a family function. Her picture got attention from various celebrities as she completed her ethnic look with a pair of earrings and her dazzling smile.

Promo Image Source: Mira Rajput Kapoor

