Mira Rajput Kapoor Stuns In White Ethnic Ensemble, Fans Call Her 'Chandni'; See Pics

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, is a huge fan of ethnic ensembles and cotton Salwar Kameez, as her Instagram is proof of it. Mira Rajput recently shared a photo in a white ethnic outfit. Her fans drooled over her glowing look and called her "Chandni".

Mira Rajput stuns in white Salwar Kameez

Mira Rajput enjoys a following of over 2.7 million on Instagram. She often shares her love for Salwar Kameez through her social media handle. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo in a white Salwar Kameez, which made her fans drool over her. Mira, who was standing in a lush green garden, completed her look with a pair of pearl earrings and tied a part of her hair with white clips. In the caption, she wrote, "Blanco 🤍". She further recalled an old Indian TV commercial and wrote, "Hema, Rekha, Jaya & Sushma are all my friends ☝🏻".

Mira Rajput's fans showered her with love and compliments on her latest post. While an Instagram user wrote, "Perfect😍", another one wrote, "You are absolutely gorgeous😍". A fan also called her "Chandni".

Mira Rajput shares her love for ethnic dresses in Summers

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle on July 16, 2021, to share a reel. The reel saw Mira Rajput rediscover her love for traditional Indian outfits as she shared how cotton ethnic dresses go best with the summers. In the reel video, Mira was seen putting on a white Kurti and a colourful dupatta. She completed her look with a pair of Kolhapuris and earrings. In the caption, she wrote, "A Simple Summer In the midst of contrived outfits, the pleasure of a simple mismatched salwaar kameez is as much satisfying as it is relieving 🌷 Loose air dried hair, a thin liner and the softest cotton Kurta.. that’s summer.". Mira also added the song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh. Shahid Kapoor reacted to his wife's reel and dedicated the song to her. He wrote, "This songs from me to you. You are amazing inside and out. 😍". Her fans called her the "real Priti", in context with Shahid's film.

IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM

