Mira Rajput Kapoor Talks About 'ray Of Light'; Asks Fans To Be 'motivated And Determined'

Mira Rajput Kapoor took to Instagram on April 27, 2021, to share a message of positivity and hope in times of utter chaos and turmoil. Mira Rajput asked her followers to remain centred and happy and remember where they came from. She shared a picture of herself which showed her in an open space, enjoying the warm rays of the sun falling on her face. She has allowed her hair to fall in loose waves and she has no makeup on in the picture.

Mira Rajput Kapoor's message of positivity

Mira Rajput Kapoor's picture has a caption that highlights the rays of the sun that is falling on her face. She said that the sun that was falling on her face was the one that was lighting everyone. She said being connected with everyone and seeing the empathy that people were showing was like seeing a ray of hope in these dark times. She further asked people to stay motivated by saying, “Let’s be consistent, motivated and determined to continue and do this together. My stories are our stories”.

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s Instagram followers took to the comments to compliment her. Many people said that she was akin to a ray of sunshine and was brightening up the world. Others said that she was a natural beauty who did not need makeup to look good and always looked beautiful. Many people commented using emojis that ranged from the heart emoji to the sun emoji. The picture has received 56k likes and 189 comments in under an hour of her uploading the picture and the number is still rising.

On the occasion of Earth Day, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor took to Instagram to raise awareness about the importance of conservation. She posted a photo of herself lying down on the lawn, her face hidden by a hat. Her caption was as follows: ‘They say “We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.” So let’s give the Earth the care we give our children; unconditional, selfless and never-ending. It will be a happy Earth, everyday’.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.