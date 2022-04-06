Mira Rajput Lauds Mother-in-law Neelima Azeem’s Dancing Skills; Says 'you Are A Legend'

Mira Rajput is one of the most popular star wives in Bollywood. She tied the knot with actor Shahid Kapoor in the year 2015 and seven years later, the two still continue to give relationship goals to their loved ones. Mira has a large fan base, and she has occasionally shared with fans glimpses into her personal life. She also has a strong bond with Shahid Kapoor's family, with whom she frequently exchanges photos and videos on her Instagram handle.

Mira Rajput Kapoor recently released a brief video of Shahid's mother, Neelima Azeem, wherein the latter is seen dancing. Mira posted the video to her Instagram's stories and praised the 63-year-old actor. In the video, Neelima Azeem can be seen grooving to the beats of 'Ghungroo'. Mira also tagged her mother-in-law in her Instagram story and captioned the photo, "Mom, you are a legend," demonstrating her admiration for her mother-in-law’s talent.

When Neelima Azeem praised her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput

Actor Neelima Azeem and her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput Kapoor have often shared words of praise for each other. Azeem also praises her daughter-in-law for bringing the family together. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble in an interview earlier, the actor spoke about how Mira has given her the tag of a cool mother-in-law. “It gives me a great sense of satisfaction. I feel happy about myself. What could be better that you have another child. Whether it is a son-in-law or daughter-in-law, suddenly you have a child that you have not laboured for, brought up or this and that. It is like a gift.”

Azeem has acted in Hindi films and television shows, as well as historical and drama films such as Phir Wahi Talash, Amrapali, The Sword of Tipu Sultan, and Junoon. She performed at Birju Maharaj's Kalashram's PanchTatva yearly Kathak event at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Campus in Mumbai in 2014. She also starred alongside Deepak Tijori in the Hindi film Sadak.

