Mira Rajput On Hubby Shahid Kapoor's B'day Promises For 'many More Sunsets'; Shares Pics

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor turned a year older on Friday, February 25. The actor rang into his 41st birthday and celebrated the occasion with his friends and family. All social media platforms saw the actor's fans showering him with love and warm wishes since midnight. While the actor received heartwarming wishes from around the world, the best wish came from his wife, Mira Rajput, who promised him to see many more sunsets with him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira Rajput shared two adorable pictures with her loving husband, Shahid Kapoor. In the first photo, the couple could be seen deeply in love as they posed against the backdrop of a setting sun. While Mira Rajput donned a printed tube dress, Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a white t-shirt and denim jacket. Sharing the photo, Mira Rajput promised her husband, "To many more sunsets together." The couple's fans could not stop gushing over their cute pictures.

Mira Rajput's birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput also took to her Instagram handle to share some solo pictures of the Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor. The first picture saw the actor looking handsome as ever in a Dior jacket. In the second photo, the actor looked uber cool chilling in a white vest on a beach. the third photo saw him and Mira Kapoor resting on a couch as the latter clicked a selfie. In the caption, Mira Rajput wrote, "Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage…I love you (honey emoji)."

Shahid Kapoor also received a loving wish from his actor brother Ishaan Khatter. Taking to Instagram, the Dhadak actor shared an uber-cool picture with Shahid Kapoor. The photo saw the brother's duo standing on a wooden platform at a beach, surrounded by candles. The Jersey actor looked dashing in a white t-shirt, denim jacket and blue jeans. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter looked cool in a green shirt and blue jeans. The two sported black coloured goggles as they posed for a picture. Sharing the photo, Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Bade miyan chotte miyan >>>>>>> Love you @shahidkapoor. keep conquering."

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor