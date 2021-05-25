Mira Rajput On Splitting Parenting Duties With Shahid: 'Helps With The Bonding Of Kids'

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, who is quite active on social media, recently indulged in a live session with fans and talked about dividing parenting duties with the Kabir Singh actor. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are proud parents to two children, four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain. Mira responded to a fan who asked her about Shahid's parenting skills. She replied to the fan and shared that she read somewhere about treating a father as apparent and not a "babysitter".

Mira Rajput shares views on splitting parenting duties

Mira in the live session explained the duties of Shahid and said, "I read something the other day, which said, ‘Don’t treat dad as a babysitter, treat him like a parent.’ By that, what you mean is that dad is not going to be there when mom needs time off. Dad is going to do what dad does, he is not going to fill in for mom because he has his own role.”

According to Mira, it is important for the children to ‘have their own equation’ with each parent. She explained that what the children might b sharing with a father might not be sharing the same with their mother and vice versa. They have a different equation with their parent and children behave accordingly. “Because, at the end of the day, they have a different bond with a parent and they have a different bond with another parent. My kids are totally different from me than they are with Shahid. They enjoy doing different things with him and they enjoy doing different things with me,” she added.

Mira said that there have been times when she steps out of the house for work and Shahid takes care of the children as the two bond really well with their father. “That really helps with the bonding of the kids and their dad, and the kids and me, and we just get time to recharge,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, with a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India, Mira Rajput decided to lend her support to people in her own way. She participated in the 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 in association with GiveIndia to support India in breathing. As a part of the movement, Mira revealed that the billion breath movement will be a global fundraiser fund to support the on-ground mobilisation of Oxygen supply and COVID Relief work. The target was to raise $100K between 30th April - 9th May to provide critical oxygen supply to those in need. Mira wrote that ‘with every breath we take, we have India in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers. We #BreatheforIndia Donate from anywhere in the world.”

IMAGE: MIRA.KAPOOR/Instagram

