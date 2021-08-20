Mira Rajput Praises Shershaah: Salutes Captain Vikram Batra, Brave-hearts & Dimple Cheema

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah is receiving applauds from the entire industry. The film, that released on August 13, is based on the heroic saga of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra. Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, also watched the film which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The 26-year-old recently praised the film and the actors and said she loved every bit of the film.

Mira Rajput praises Shershaah

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle to praise the Shershaah actors and team for the film. the mother-of-two wrote, "Loved every bit! Enjoyed a movie after so long." She further paid her tribute to the Kargil martyr and also praised the heroism of Dimple Cheema. She wrote, "A heartfelt salute to Capt Vikram Batra and all the bravehearts, one can feel nothing but pride and humility. And here's to recognising the heroism of Dimple." Sidharth Malhotra reshared Mira Rajput's story and thanked her.

Earlier, several other B-Town celebrities also praised Shershaah and its actors. Actor Alia Bhatt shared an Instagram story to praise Sidharth Malhotra. She also highly recommended the film to all her followers. She wrote, "Must must must watch! This film has made me laugh and cry and everything more." " Sidharth Malhotra you ver too special yaa! So, so moving. And Kiara Advani my beautiful, you really just shine right through. Congratulations to the whole team and entire cast. Such a lovely film," she added.

Sidharth and Kiara celebrates Shershaah's IMDb rating

The film Shershaah had Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film proved to be both critically and commercially acclaimed considering the overwhelming response in the first week. The film created history by being the highest-rated Hindi film on IMDb. It currently has an IMDb rating of 8.8 on 10. Celebrating the success of the film, Earlier in the day, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to share how he was feeling about the film's achievement. He wrote, "Feeling on the #Top of the world, literally😉 Thank you to everyone for making this happen.🙏🏼 This is for all of you who are showering love and support for #Shershaah and are making it so special and memorable for us.❤️😘." On the other hand, Kiara Advani wrote, "Your love is everything, Thankyou for making us #1 ❤️🙏🏼," while sharing the same photo.

IMAGE: SIDHARTH MALHOTRA AND MIRA RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM