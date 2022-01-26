Mira Rajput Recalls Days Of Watching R-Day Parade: 'Hope Our Kids Continue This Tradition'

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with a grand parade themed 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'- 21 tableaux, tri-service armed forces marching contingents, all-India 'Vande Bharatam' dance and 75-aircraft flypast. Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also took to her verified Instagram handle and dropped a snap of the grand ceremony where the Rajput Regiment can be seen performing at Rajpath, New Delhi.

Mira also revealed that she watched the grand parade with her children- Misha and Zain. Check out her post below.

Mira Rajput remembers her grandfather who served in The Rajput Regiment

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Mira Rajput posted a picture and penned emotional note as The Rajput Regiment performed parade on Republic Day 2022 at Rajpath. As for the caption, Mira began, "The Rajput Regiment. I remember when Dadaji would wake us up every morning on Republic Day to watch the parade. Back then it was at 7am if I remember correctly and we would be sitting in front of the TV earlier than school time, on a holiday from school."

"Now watching the parade with my own kids, I can’t express the pride I feel towards my country, and how I miss those times with my grandfather who served in the Rajput Regiment. A salute isn’t enough for our soldiers, bowing in gratitude today. As we sang the National Anthem today with the kids in tow, watching the Tiranga unfurl, I hope our children celebrate a glorious India with theirs and continue this tradition. Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 #jaihind," she concluded.

Mira is an active social media user as she frequently treats her fans and followers with snaps from her personal life. A few days ago, she uploaded a mirror selfie, in which she and Kapoor were seen hugging each other. The duo tied the not in 2015 and have welcomed two children, Misha and Zain into the world since.

The happy couple was seen twinning in grey in the picture Mira uploaded. The caption of the post read, "Sunday binge" and Shahid and Mira's faces were not visible in the picture. Several netizens headed to the comments section as soon as the post was uploaded and showered their love on the couple. Some posted heart emoticons, while others simply wrote, "Wow". A netizen commented, "So perfect it hurts."

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor