Mira Rajput Recalls How She Got 'conned' By 'a Silly Ad'; Asks Fans If They Felt The Same

Mira Rajput recently made a quirky revelation about how she fell for an advertisement and bought a phone cover. She even shared her ordeal on how she got conned as the phone cover she bought looked nothing like she thought. Mira also mentioned the reason behind buying the slingy phone cover and dropped in a question for her fans asking whether they ever got conned while shopping online.

When Mira Rajput got conned online

Taking to Instagram, Mira Rajput shared a photo of a phone cover that had a long leash attached to it and stated how she ‘fell for an ad bought a phone cover’. She then stated how it looked ‘nothing like the display picture’ and was ‘ a flimsy plastic’ but did the job. Revealing the reason behind purchasing this phone cover, she stated that she needed a slingy cover so that she could go for a walk without needing a bag and mentioned how her tights didn’t have pockets. Further, she added how she was ‘chuckling about how it’s been years’ since she got conned.

IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput also added yet another photo to her Instagram stories and captured a sticker on the phone cover. Pointing towards it, she asked whether these ‘top quality stickers’ were the only thing that will keep her phone from falling out when she’s walking. In her next Instagram story, she captured a glimpse of how one of the stickers had already gone and later began a Q & A session.

IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM

During the session, she dropped in a question for her fans asking about the last random thing they bought online that turned out to nothing as they expected. While dropping the question, she even began guessing their answers and asked if anyone bought a ‘joggers machine’.

IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM

As Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, the latter took to her Instagram handle and wished Shahid by posting an adorable photo of them together. In the photo, Mira was seen hugging Shaidh with love while he was seen giving a peck on her forehead. In the caption, she shared a lovable note for him that stated, “I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, mu love, my life.” Several fans and celebrities took to her post and wished the couple on their sixth anniversary while many others were left in awe of their photo together.

IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM

