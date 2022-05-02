Mira Rajput Recreates 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's Iconic Scene In Her Latest Post; See Pic

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is currently on her girls' trip to Dubai and her social media posts are proof that she is having a fun time there. The mother of two has been sharing regular updates from her trip and recently, she recreated one of the iconic scenes of Hrithik Roshan starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Mira Rajput enjoys sky-diving in Dubai

On May 2, 2022, Mira Rajput took to her official Instagram handle and shares some of the pictures from her sky-diving experience, grinning broadly as she performed the adventure activity.

Sharing the images on the photo-blogging site, Mira wrote in the caption that she fulfilled one of her wishes on her bucket list. She wrote, "Zindagi na milegi dobara! Ticked this one off my bucket list! Yesssssss". On May 1, 2022, she even shared a video as she visits Burj Khalifa with her friends, captioning it, "See you at the top! @burjkhalifa @atmospheredubai". Have a look:

Mira Rajput shares glimpse of her adventurous trip to Dubai

On Thursday, Mira stepped out in an LBD and the 27-year-old looked adorable in a black mini dress. Mira dropped a slew of pictures which also saw her BFFs Sejal Kukreja Kumar and Suhavini Singh. She wrote in the caption, "Flash and Flare. Thanks, Sejal K Kumar for being that kid who clicks pictures with their finger on the flash."

Mira Kapoor even shared a candid picture of herself as she enjoys pizza at Dubai's Burj Al Arab, captioning it, "Every day, I am trufflin". Her mother-in-law commented on the post, "Oooooo", adding a heart and a fire emoticon.

Shahid Kapoor opens up on spending wisely post marriage with Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two stars are often seen pulling each other's legs on numerous occasions. In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Shahid Kapoor revealed interesting things about his family. When Shahid was asked whether he saves money or spends money, the actor revealed that he has started spending wisely post his marriage. The actor talked about how he has to take permission from his wife before spending on anything.

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor