Mira Rajput Reveals Her Morning Routine, Shares 3 Things She Does Every Day; Watch

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, who enjoys a massive following of over 2.7 million on Instagram, often promotes a healthy lifestyle via the photo-sharing app. From skincare tips to her exercise routines, the mother-of-two makes sure that she encourages her followers to stay healthy. In keeping with the general theme of her posts, the 26-year-old recently revealed her morning routine and shared the three most important things she practices after waking up every day.

Mira Rajput's morning routine

Mira Rajput Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share the three things she does every morning. She shared a creative video in which she pointed out her daily morning routine. Mira shared that she practices 12 rounds of Anulom Vilom, posture correction exercises and drinks raisins and saffron soaked water every morning. She then wished her fans a good day and shared how she also has a cup of coffee post her routine. In the caption of the video, Mira shared the importance of each practice and revealed how it helped her. She wrote, "3 things I do after I wake up ☀️ (After I’ve snoozed 7 times of course) 1. 12 rounds of Anulom Vilom: it’s like 3 espresso shots but without the jitters. Gets you mentally ready for the day, calm, rejuvenated and a wake up for the brain! 2. Posture Correction Exercises: It’s really changed the way I stand and carry myself. Simple stretches and holds to open up the shoulders, neck, traps and chest especially after sleeping all curled up. It also helps with blood flow and puffiness dissipates quickly. You feel great through the whole day![sic]".

In her caption, she further wrote, "3. Drink raisin+ saffron water: A practise for every woman, and I’ve been doing this for the last 3 years. I soak 5 raisins and a strand of saffron every night in 1/4 cup of water and drink(or eat) it first thing in the morning. It helps with hormonal balancing, pain-free periods, acne and PMS. I’ve felt the difference myself. Drink your warm water or whatever you prefer after. Now I’ll take that coffee ☕️ [sic]".

While her most recent post was on her morning wellness routine, her post on Sunday, motivated her followers to stay healthy as she shared a workout video. She also revealed her workout motivation and wrote, "Work it, make it, do it Makes us harder, better, faster, stronger 💪🏻." Mira's video caught the attention of her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. He joked in the comment section and wrote Mira should go for Paris Olympics 2024.

(IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM)

