Mira Rajput Shares Hilarious Post On Brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter's Birthday; See

Mira Rajput shares a great bond with her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. As the latter is celebrating his 27th birthday on Tuesday, Mira headed to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt yet hilarious wish for him. Sharing a funny picture of herself with Shahid Kapoor, and Ishaan, Mira revealed that though she has two children who sleep in their own bed, he is the one who refuses to get out of it.

The picture saw the Kabir Singh actor holding his wife as she continues to push away Ishaan. For the caption, the 28-year-old wrote, "We have 2 kids that sleep in their own beds but one who refuses to get out of ours." "Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter you know we love you tons," she concluded. Khatter reposted his sister-in-law's post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Haq Se Love You."

Many fans reacted to the cute post shared by Mira Kapoor, as evident from the comments section. An Instagram user commented, "Happy Birthday my jaan bachcha made me so happy and proud with your performance in Phone Bhoot. you are incredible," another user wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday on Ishaankhatter," while a netizen also hailed Shahid and Mira's chemistry in the pic and others dropped hearts to the post.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal wish Ishaan Khatter on birthday

Not only did Mira wish the Dhadak actor on his birthday, but Ayushmann Khurrana also headed to his Instagram Stories and dropped a picture of both of them shaking a leg on stage. He captioned it, "Happy Birthday Ishaan. Good Luck with your film Phone Bhoot." Reacting to this, Khatter simply wrote, "Thank You."

Vicky Kaushal also wished the actor on his special day as he dropped a mirror selfie of the latter and wrote, "Happy Birthday Gullu Macha!!! Keep Shining."

Ishaan Khatter is currently gearing up for his film Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the screening of which took place on October 31. Reviewing the film, Katrina's husband-actor wrote on his Instagram Story, "Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film (This is a confident film full of madness and fun). Go laugh your heads off in a theatre near you."

Phone Bhoot will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@mira.rajput