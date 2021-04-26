Mira Rajput Shares A Message About 'how To Help Those Who Are Helping COVID Patients'

The country has been seeing a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 positive patients and the situation right now is very grim for every state. Celebrities, Instagram influencers, and the general public are taking to their social media handles to help in whatever ways they can, by sharing leads and spreading the word about organizations who are helping the affected patients and their families. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle and shared a few stories, informing people about how they could help in such tough times.

Mira Rajput's Instagram story

Mira Rajput took to her official Instagram handle yesterday to inform people about how they can extend their help to COVID-19 patients and their families from the comfort of their homes. She conveyed her message in Hindi, which after translation said, "Hello everyone, it has become a known fact that situations in every city and state are becoming worse, and if you feel that you cannot help a patient directly, then please consider helping those who are working directly for others." She added, "Become their voice, and if you find any leads, please share it on Instagram and social media, you never know who it may help." Mira concluded by saying that, "It is your duty to stay at home but you can still help a lot of people from home by sharing leads, and by coming together, we can help those in need in these very trying times." Mira also shared links of a few people and organizations working directly for the patients and asked her fans and followers to help them as well.

Mira Rajput's photos

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram recently on the occasion of Earth Day and spread awareness about the importance of conservation. She shared a picture of herself lying down on the grass, with a hat covering her face. Her caption read, "They say “We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.”

So let’s give the Earth the care we give our children; unconditional, selfless, and never-ending. It will be a happy Earth, every day." The star wife's post was liked by around 80k people and a lot of them commented saying that her caption is perfect and very true. She could be seen wearing a plain white shirt with puffed-up sleeves and a pair of white pants, along with her hat and a pair of quirky sunglasses.

Image Credits: Mira Kapoor official Instagram Account

