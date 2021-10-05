Mira Rajput Shares Glimpse Into Their New Home's Construction; 'one Step At A Time'

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have recently been overlooking the construction of their new house. The duo has been sharing glimpses into the progress of the house and Mira shared the most recent update of the same on Tuesday. In the picture, the couple can be seen standing on a staircase that is under construction.

A glimpse into Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's new home

The much-loved star couple is currently getting their new home renovated from the ground up. They often share pictures and news about the same on social media and Mira shared a picture featuring herself and her husband Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday. She took to her Instagram handle and posted a story that saw her and Shahid standing on stairs which seemed like they were not completely built yet. In the picture, Shahid can be seen standing four steps higher than Mira, as the two donned shades of green while conversing with each other. Mira tagged the duo's interior decorator and wrote, "One step at a time." She also added an emoticon of a house. The couple currently lives in Juhu with their two children, Misha and Zain.

See Mira Rajput's Instagram story about her new house here

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are often seen posting pictures with each other and expressing their love on social media. The couple was recently the talk of the town when they embarked upon an adventure on the occasion of daughter Mira's birthday. They took a trip to the mountains and shared several scenic pictures and videos on Instagram. In the picture Mira uploaded, the couple can be seen in hiking gear as they posed in the backdrop of lush greenery.

On the work front, Shahid is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Jersey. The film will hit the big screens on December 31 and is the official remake of the Telugu blockbuster film by the same name. The film focuses on the journey of a retired cricketer, who decides to make a comeback to the sport after his son wishes to don a team jersey. Apart from Shahid, the film will also see Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur take on pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor