Mira Rajput Shares Glimpses Of Her Saturday Yoga Routine With Friends; Check Here

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, often shares glimpses of her daily life with her 2.7 million Instagram followers. From sharing her daily routine to filming her kids growing up, Mira often keeps her followers entertained. She recently took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of how she spent her Saturday.

Mira Rajput flaunts her Yoga glow

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories on July 17, 2021, and gave a glimpse of how she spent her Saturday. She shared a selfie in which she was lying on the floor and wrote, "Yoga glow". Mira wore a blue coloured workout bra with a pair of yoga pants. She added another story in which she can be seen video calling her friends. In the story, she wrote, "Yoga with the girl gang".

Mira Rajput's relaxing skin-care routine

Mira Rajput recently took to her Instagram handle to share her skincare routine. She made a transition reel in which she applied a face mask. She then showed her afterglow and flaunted her frizz-free hair. In the caption, she wrote, "Self-care Saturdays 💆🏻‍♀️ This one is when you want to indulge in some self-care but can barely squeeze in the relaxation. So club a face pack and a hair oil massage while you tick through your checklist, and end with a quick blowout that always makes you feel fresh!". Mira then asked her Instagram followers about their routine and wrote, "How do you feel fresh under fifteen minutes?".

Mira Rajput shows her love for ethnics

Mira Rajput posted a reel on July 16, 2021, to share her love for Salwar Kameez in the summers. She was seen flaunting different pastel coloured salwar kameez in the reel video. The caption read, "A Simple Summer In the midst of contrived outfits, the pleasure of a simple mismatched salwaar kameez is as much satisfying as it is relieving 🌷 Loose air dried hair, a thin liner and the softest cotton Kurta.. that’s summer.". She added the song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum, from Shaahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh, in the reel. Shaahid Kapoor reacted to the video and wrote, "This songs from me to you. You are amazing inside and out. 😍".

IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.