Mira Rajput Shares Pics From Mom's Bday Celebration, Says 'sit-down Dinners Are Charming'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her mother's dinner party. While sharing pictures of her dining table filled with different dishes, she wrote a long note about them and even gave detailed information about the dish. Take a look at pictures from Mira Rajput's mom's birthday party.

Mira Rajput Kapoor shares pictures from her mom's birthday

While sharing pictures of different dishes, Mira started the note by talking about the ambience that she enjoys. She described how she loves "sit down" dinners. This was followed by her take on the dinner menu and how it was all organic. She wrote, "Mum’s Birthday Dinner Sit-down dinners are charming and intimate, but hold a certain sense of formality and restraint which a good old buffet meal happily does away with. And I think it’s also the cheekiness of hovering beside the food for seconds and thirds, as well as pockets of conversation and banter that you can dip into with the same ease. On a sidebar, I love that I’m (deservingly) left to my meal without having to pause-to-pass".

She further added that she skipped her favourite flower table pieces and replaced them with basil. She also gave details about the cake. It reads, "This time I skipped my favourite fresh flower table pieces and went for basil teapots resting on mix and match cake stands, that could easily be swapped for the three cakes that seduced an overeaten stomach for just a little more."

This was followed by the details about the dinner menu. She wrote, "The dinner menu was set solely based on what produce was freshly available, as the store is strictly organic and seasonal. (I do stock up on good quality cheese whenever I can and freeze pizza bases) - Grilled Zucchini ribbons, Blanched spinach and pumpkin+watermelon seed salad, with walnuts, fresh pomegranate and a tahini dressing(I rarely have or serve raw salad) - Ottolenghi inspired Roasted Vegetables with a yoghurt sauce. We roasted Eggplant, Pumpkin (kashiphal), carrots & potatoes - A hearty Mac n Cheese with my favourite Amul Cheese folded with some smoked cheese - FOLD IN THE CHEESE - Roasted Tomato and Garlic Spaghetti (the sauce was bomb) with crumbled Feta and garden fresh basil - Garlic Buns. Butter, Garlic and Burger Buns. YUM - Rainbow Veg Pizza with house sauce on store bought whole wheat base. Pulled a fast one on this one. Have to tick a kiddie favourite with sneaky veg. Let me know what you think!"

The comments section is filled with her fans leaving a heart-eye reaction. Other than this, they are also complimenting the food and calling it "Yummy". Check it out.

Earlier, she also shared a snap with her mother. In the caption, she wrote a birthday wish and few lines about her. It reads, "Mumma, you’re my everything. Nobody does it like you do and nobody can, like you do Graceful, selfless, generous, strong, beautiful and always smiling. Happy Birthday to the light of our lives, I love you". Have a look.

