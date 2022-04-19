Mira Rajput Shares Unseen Pics Of Misha & Zain's Visit To 'Jersey' Sets With Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his forthcoming yet much-awaited film, Jersey, co-starring Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. The film is set to hit the big screens on April 22, 2022 after facing multiple postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who often gives a shoutout to her husband, shared a couple of pictures on social media of how their kids had some fun on the sets of Jersey.

Mira Rajput shares BTS clips of Shahid and kids on Jersey sets

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories and dropped a series of Behind the Scenes pictures of her kids seen playing on the sets of Shahid Kapoor's highly anticipated film, Jersey. The pics saw Mira, kids and the Udta Punjab actor playing on the field in between breaks.

In the picture, Mira is standing in the field with her little munchkin Zain as the latter checks out Shahid's sports gear including batting pads, helmet and more. Rajput looked stunning in a white sweater paired with black pants and black knee-length boots, while Zain also wore a winter fit. Sharing the first picture on the photo-blogging site, She captioned it, "While papa was shooting."

In the second picture, Shahid Kapoor could be seen swinging his 5-year-old daughter Misha while playing with her on the field. While the Haider actor looks dapper in a tie-dyed sweatshirt teamed up with a pair of blue-coloured jeans and white sneakers, Misha looked adorable in a polka-dot sweater and skin-coloured leggings paired with black boots.

More about Jersey

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey follows the story of a sportsperson deciding to follow his dream while navigating his tumultuous relationship as a father and a husband. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, other prominent actors in the film will include Pankaj Kapur as Madhav Sharma, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar aka Kittu, and Shishir Sharma as Atul, Geetika Mehandru as Jasleen Shergil, Rudrashish Majumdar as Rudra Juneja, Rituraj Singh and others.

Jersey was supposed to release on April 14 alongside Yash starrer KGF 2, but the film landed in legal soup after a writer named Rupesh Jaiswal moved to the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on the release. Jaiswal had claimed that the story, plot and concept of the film belonged to him. But, as per a report by Bar & Bench, ruling in favour of Jersey, the Bombay HC had dismissed the stay on the upcoming film.

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor