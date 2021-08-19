Mira Rajput Shares Video With Zain’s Voice In Background, Netizens Can't Get Enough

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share an adorable video featuring her son, Zain’s voice for the first time. She used an orange filter and netizens could hear Zain’s voice in the background. They took to the comment section of the video and called the toddler’s voice cute.

Mira Rajput is an avid social media user and often takes to her Instagram account to share glimpses of her life with her husband, Shahid Kapoor and children, Misha and Zain. Most recently, she experimented with a quirky orange filter and netizens went gaga over her son’s voice in the background. In the video she posted, Rajput can be heard saying, “Oye! Did you just eat me? Aaaaa! Don’t eat me, don’t eat me.” Her little son, Zain can be heard responding with, “I wanna eat you.” Mira Rajput accompanied the video with the caption, ‘Keeping that Vitamin C in check my little Z #donteatme.’

Watch Mira Rajput's video here

As soon as the video went up, netizens couldn't help but notice Zain’s adorable voice. They commented that Zain had a very cute voice and also flooded the comment section with heart emoticons for the young one. Some Instagram users also wish to see Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s toddler.

Mira Rajput also took to her Instagram account recently to reveal her morning routine. She uploaded a reel to her account and wrote, ‘3 things I do after I wake up ☀️ (After I’ve snoozed 7 times of course)’

The first thing she does according to her post is 12 rounds of Anulom Vilom. She mentioned in the video, ‘It’s like 3 espresso shots but without the jitters. Gets you mentally ready for the day, calm, rejuvenated and a wake up for the brain!”

The second part of her morning routine is a ‘posture correction exercise’. She mentioned that it has helped her change the way she carries herself and has opened up her shoulders and neck. She mentioned that this exercise helps her feel great throughout the day.

Mira Rajput’s third step in her morning routine is to drink raisin and saffron water. She mentioned she has been following this practice for the last three years and went on to explain the process one can follow to make the drink. She said, “I soak 5 raisins and a strand of saffron every night in 1/4 cup of water and drink(or eat) it first thing in the morning. It helps with hormonal balancing, pain-free periods, acne and PMS. I’ve felt the difference myself. Drink your warm water or whatever you prefer after.”

