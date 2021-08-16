Mira Rajput Shares Workout Video; Ishaan Khatter Suggests Her To Go For 'Paris 2024'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is a fitness enthusiast. She often promotes a healthy living lifestyle and motivates her followers to keep exercising. The 26-year-old recently shared a video of her workout routines. She also revealed her workout motivations and asked her followers to keep exercising. Ishaan Khatter reacted to the video and dropped a hilarious comment.

Mira Rajput's latest workout video catches Ishaan Khatter's attention

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her workout. The mother-of-two shared the benefits of exercising and revealed her workout motivation. Mira complied several glimpses of her workout into one. She was seen working out at home and in a park. She wrote, "Work it, make it, do it. Makes us harder, better, faster, stronger 💪🏻" in the caption. She also added the song Stronger by Kanye West in the background. Mira's workout video caught the attention of her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. The Khaali Peeli actor praised her or her dedication towards fitness with a funny comment. He wrote, "Lessss goooo sis Paris 2024 🤪," with reference to Olympics 2024.

Mira Rajput shares glimpses of her workout

Mira Rajput Kapoor does not let anything come between her and her workout sessions, and her Instagram is proof of that. She keeps motivating her followers and often posts glimpses of her workout sessions. On August 14, 2021, Mira shared a photo of her performing Chakrasana. In the caption, she wrote, "Finally pulled myself up into a Chakrasana after a wrist injury. What’s helped Is working through it with yoga, and allowing gently pressure in between stretches and extension drills." She then praised her trainer and wrote, "Clearly I love yoga and @sarvesh_shashi is the best teacher."

Last week, Mira Rajput shared a video of herself performing a stretching exercise. In the video, the 26-year-old was seen performing some exercises on her yoga mat. She wore multicoloured pants with a black crop top. She wrote, "Breathe. Stretch. Release Some days are great and some days you just need to res(e)t yourself, mentally and physically. Doesn’t matter if you’re perfect. What matters is that you show up," in the caption. Her husband, Shahid Kapoor reacted to the video and liked it.

IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM

