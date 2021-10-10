Mira Rajput Shares Zain's First Grown-up Pic, Asks Him To Stick To Shahid In Fun Banter

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, who is often seen giving glimpses of her life at home with kids, took to Instagram and shared son Zain’s first grown-up picture. The couple, who is quite protective about their children, is hardly seen sharing pictures of their little ones. Zain, who is three years old, has rarely made an appearance on Mira or Shahid Kapoor's social media pages in the last two years.

In the latest picture, Mira can be seen in front as she turns her face and talks to her son in the foreground. However, though the picture of the little one is slightly blurred, yet it shows how Zain has grown up to be a cute little boy. While sharing the picture, Mira gave a view of the fun banter between the two.

During the conversation between the two, Mira wrote how Zain gave a sweet reply to her tricky question. “Zain now that Papa’s back can you stop sticking to me", she asked him. He replied, "No Mama now I will stick to you AND Papa”. Fans of the actor were quick to notice his looks in the picture and started pouring in their love. One of the users wrote, “'I'm so glad Shahid found You. He deserved A True Love like You and so did You”. Another user wrote, “Omg He Is So Cute” while a third user chimed in and wrote, “ why is his picture blurred?”.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016. Zain was born in 2018. Recently, Mira celebrated Misha and Zain's birthdays with elaborate parties. She even shared a video of how she assembled a toy excavator for him. Meanwhile, on the work front, the Kaminey actor is soon to make his digital debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for an untitled series. Apart from this, he will next be seen in the sports drama Jersey which is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Gowtham Tinnanuri, who was the director of the original film, has directed the Hindi version as well.

IMAGE: Instagram/@mira.kapoor