Mira Rajput Showcases How She ‘smashed’ Her Workout Of The Day; See Pic

Mira Rajput loves to stay fit and even shares her workout and diet tips with all her fans and followers on social media. She recently dropped in yet another glimpse of her workout encouraging fans to “get moving” and even depicted how she "smashed" it.

When Mira Rajput “smashed” her workout of the day

Image Source- Mira Rajput's Instagram

Mira Rajput recently took to her Instagram handle and added this photo on her Instagram stories in which she gave a glimpse of her smartwatch that showed the amount of workout she did during the day. She stated that she had worked out through the cleanse and felt lighter, faster, fitter and stronger and even motivated her fans to get moving. She even depicted that the glass of her watch got cracked and stated this is how she smashed her workout of the day.

Mira Rajput added this photo a while ago in which she can be seen wearing a cute pair of sunglasses along with a white top with puffy sleeves and comfy white pyjamas. In the caption, she stated that this photo was clicked through her sweetheart’s eyes and added a sunglasses symbol next to it. She further added that her daughter was getting really good with the camera and added how it made her a proud mother to see her develop a hobby. She then stated that she will still be beside her and behind her always in life because she was her darling and she was born to shine. She then mentioned how it was her “little Missy” who captured such an amazing look of her on the camera. Many of the fans took to Mira Rajput’s photos and stated that it was a beautiful photo while many others dropped in heart-eyed emojis to depict how they were amazed to see the way her daughter clicked her photo. Some of the fans also urged her to post more photos of her daughter, Misha, as well as her son Zain as they missed them so much. Some of the fans also stated how cute she looked in her photo while others showered their love for her by adding heart symbols in the comments.

Image Source- Mira Rajput's Instagram

