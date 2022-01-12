Mira Rajput Shows How 'travelling With Kids Begins Vs Ends'; Leaves Fans In Splits; Watch

Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor took to her social media to share a glimpse into her travel activities with kids. Mira who ia an avid social media user resonated with several mothers after posting the video as they empathized with her struggles. Mira Kapoor married actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015 and shares two kids with him namely Misha and Zain Kapoor.

Mira Rajput shows how travelling with kids begins Vs ends

Taking to her Instagram on January 12, the 27-year-old shared a video to show how her travelling starts versus how it ends whilst her kids accompany her. The hilarious video showed the young mother starting her journey enthusiastically but getting extremely exhausted towards the end of the day. She also narrated her ordeal in the caption by writing,

''Holiday + Kids = ? While we’re all back to virtually holidaying and zoom parties, I couldn’t help but remember the zillion and one mixed feelings I had while travelling with my kids. It’s great 1-1 bonding time, we get to indulge in long lazy breakfasts together with no rules, a lot of pool time and doing kiddie activities in various places together and seeing their faces light up. The kid in me just comes alive and I have so much fun doing all those things with them.''

She talked about the hectic preparations that take place prior to travelling in order to have a smooth journey with kids. She continued, ''BUT. It’s tough business. For kids below a certain age they can feel overwhelmed that starts a dominos effect on the entire trip, it also requires A LOT of planning in advance, food stops, and patience for unexpected changes in plans. It also calls for crazy packing (which you know I dislike anyway) and even with lists just gets tedious. I’m also so tired towards the evening that as much as I want to go out I struggle to put some heels on.''

Mira Rajput also revealed her preferred destination for vacation with Misha and Zain by concluding, ''I much preferred a destination like the Maldives which has a relaxed pace and not too many things to check off the FOMO list. Crazy with, crazier without I guess? What do you guys think?''

Here's now fans reacted to Mira Rajput's post

