Mira Rajput Shows Off Her Makeup Skills, Says 'hacked This One Myself'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput loves showing off her makeup skills and often shares pictures on Instagram. She also shares some skincare and makeup tips with her fans, on her social media account. She recently posted a picture of her, in her Instagram story, showing off a new makeup hack she tried. Check out Mira Rajput's photo, in the story below.

Mira Rajput's hack for a flawless makeup look

Mira Rajput shared a boomerang of her, sharing her new makeup hack. Although it looked like she was not wearing any makeup, she gracefully managed to nail the 'makeup look hack'. Mira opted for light eye makeup and went for a tinted shade of lipstick. She went for bronze eye shadow and winged eyeliner. She completed her whole look with a bronze blush, which matched her eye shadow. The hack that Mira spoke about was how she managed to nail her no-makeup look.

Mira Rajput's skincare tips

Mira Rajput shared a few DIY skincare masks on her IGTV video, on Instagram. She shared the benefits of those masks and also mentioned that the ingredients used in those masks are easily available in the kitchen. Along with a number of packs and face masks, she also asked her followers to try out the packs on a patch before applying it to their body/faces. Apart from skincare and haircare tips, Mira Rajput also urges her followers to eat healthy, through her social media posts.

During the lockdown, Mira Rajput shared this video and gave away a few tips for hair care. She also shared a bunch of products people could use, to control frizzy hair. She also shared a few tips on how to take care of hair fall control as the season change. Apart from this, Mira Rajput also shared recipes for the dishes she cooked at home. She tried her hands on baking, after years and also shared a few salad recipes on her account.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.