Mira Rajput Snuggles Up In Shahid Kapoor's Arms For A Cosy Valentine's Day Pic; See

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput know how to steal the limelight with their mushy social media posts. Be it their vacation pictures or culinary quests, the two often share regular glimpses of their daily life with fans online. Speaking of which, Valentine's Day was no different for the couple.

On Monday, February 14, Shahid Kapoor took to social media to share a mushy photo with his wife Mira and the fans are absolutely loving it.

Shahid Kapoor's valentine's day post

In the picture shared by Shahid, his wife Mira Rajput can be seen snuggling up in his arms as the latter warmly embraces her. Glowing in the sun, the two share a mushy romantic moment as the camera captures them together. It seems that keeping each other company also helped the couple to drive away their Monday blues as while sharing the photo, Shahid wrote, "Happy valentines guys. Happy Monday with the love of my life." Check out the post below:

This isn't the first time their lovey photo has won the hearts of their followers. Previously, on the special occasion of Mira Rajput's birthday, the Jersey star took to Instagram to share a slew of cuddled up photos with his wife. Along with it, the star also penned a heartwarming note for Mira that read, "Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day, we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday."

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic-drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur headlining the female lead character. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a failed cricketer who decides to reinvent his cricketing career in his late 30s. Despite everyone being sceptical about his ability, he single-handedly leads his team towards victory. The official announcement of the film was made back in October 2019. The movie was scheduled to be released theatrically on December 31, 2021. Later, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the release of the film was postponed.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor