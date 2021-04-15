Mira Rajput Spends Afternoon Making Cute Toy Jewellery With Daughter Misha

With husband Shahid Kapoor away shooting for his next film Jersey, Mira Rajput has been spending a lot of time with her children. Mira has made it a point to make the most of her time with her kids while documenting some of it on social media. In her most recent Instagram story, she was seen enjoying a relaxing session of 'Gua Sha' with her daughter Misha.

Mira Rajput's Instagram story

Mira Rajput shared a sneak peek into a fun activity session with her daughter. The eldest of Shahid and Mira Rajput's children, Misha engaged in making some cute toy jewellery. The mother of two posted two photos that showed the table laid with assorted pieces of jewellery. In one photo, Mira is seen wearing finger rings and bracelets and in the other, she is showing a necklace made of colourful toy jewellery pieces. She captioned the photo as 'Quite a masterpiece'. Her 'afternoon girls club' was a bonding time between the mother and daughter, and if the photos are anything to go by then the club session was quite successful.

Following the jewellery making and wearing session in the afternoon, Mira posted another story a few hours later. This time, it was a boomerang selfie of herself indulging in some self-care session. Mira posted a photo of herself applying the Gua Sha stone on her face. Gua Sha stone is a tool used for enhancing and cleansing one's face. The Gua Sha stone in Mira's hand is the pastel pink one. She captioned the story as 'Gotta Gua Sha on the Concall'.

Mira Rajput's Instagram posts

Mira Rajput's photos on Instagram are often glimpsing into her personal life. She posts photos with her children Mira and Zain Kapoor. She and her husband Shahid, both share adorable pictures of their toddlers, and fans can't help but gush over the cute bundles of joy. Since Shahid Kapoor is away these days, Mira indulges in fun playtime with their kids alone. Mira Rajput's photos are also related to the parenting practises and she also encourages other parents to spend time with their kids, read stories for them, etc.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.