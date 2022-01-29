Mira Rajput Steps Into The Weekend On A Stylish Note, Sports Cute Lavender Dress; See Pic

Mira Rajput is quite active on her social media handle and she enjoys a massive fan-following. She is one of those stars who is not from showbiz but is always in the limelight. Mira keeps treating her fans with some of her amazing pictures and often shares a glimpse of her trips with her star husband-Shahid Kapoor.

Recently, the star wife took her fashion game up a notch and shared stunning pictures from her latest outings. And, the netizens couldn't get enough of it, as she set the internet on fire with her charm.

Mira Rajput's cute lavender dress set the internet ablaze

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared an adorable picture in which she is standing and posing for the camera, with sunlight falling on her face. In the picture, Mira dons a lavender-coloured mini sweater dress that has oversized sleeves. She tied her hair into a ponytail. For her makeup, Mira opted for a minimal make-up look with slight pinkish tinted cheeks and lip shade. Mira went ahead and added bling to her look with her yellow-coloured sling bag and also carried a light brown fur bag in one hand. She completed her overall look with pink, white, and yellow coloured sneakers matching her outfit. Sharing the picture, Mira captioned the post as "Always carry snacks"

Here take a look at Mira Rajput's recent post-

Fans were all praises for Mira as they took to the comments section and flooded it with compliments.

Mira Rajput's beautiful day out in the sun

Earlier on Friday, Mira took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her drying her hair in the sun. In the clip, Mira looked vibrant in a white turtleneck. After drying her hair in the sun, she flipped her hair and smiled at the camera. In the background, Mira added the title track of Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Gehraiyaan.

Sharing the post Mira captioned it as, "Beautiful day with the (sun emoji) out after weeks! Deliciously lazy on the dhurrie and air-dried my hair after ages. But I can’t resist a great blowout!". Her fans could not stop themselves from complimenting her and flooded the comments section with compliments.

Here take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor