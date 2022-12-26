Mira Rajput Stopped At Airport For Carrying 'Gobhi Ka Achaar'; Here’s How Official Reacted

Mira Rajput Kapoor, the wife of Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor, ended up in a rather funny situation when she was stopped at the airport recently. Mira took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of a pickle jar wrapped with tape and secured in a ziplock bag kept on a table.

Airport security officials stopped her for carrying a homemade Gobhi-Shalgam achaar (cauliflower-turnip pickle) in her luggage.

Sharing a picture of the achar on her story, Mira wrote the following in the caption, "When you get stopped at the airport for carrying homemade, filled with love and winter, Gobhi-Shalgam achaar (cauliflower-turnip pickle)."

The mom-of-two added, "You know you are as Punjabi as it gets." She added how the officials reacted saying, "And then the official laughed...Achaar hai, jaane do (It's pickle, let her go)."

It’s not surprising to Mira carries homemade food while travelling as she is known for advocating for healthy living and it reflects in her social media posts. She once shared a selfie flaunting her post-workout glow.

However, the post had a twist as Mira revealed that for the early morning workout and glow, she wanted to thank her alarm clock and not her husband, Shahid Kapoor. She wrote in the caption: "Early morning workout. I would like to thank my noisy alarm and not Shahid Kapoor who is bright and shiny at 5 a.m. but forgot about me."

Mira also gave fans glimpses into her Christmas celebrations in a video posted on her own YouTube channel. She posted a photo with Shahid Kapoor on Instagram as he wrapped his arm around her. The couple smiled in the selfie clicked by Mira. She also spoke about their children - Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor - in the post.

"Merry Christmas from me and my Santa for life (Santa Claus, Christmas tree, sparkles, and red heart emojis). And our two elves who are too busy with presents and pyjamas," she captioned the post.