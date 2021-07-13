Mira Rajput Stuns In Floral Kurti; Tells Fans How Humidity Spoils Her Blow-dried Hair

Mira Rajput has a significant social media presence, as she enjoys a following of over 2.7 million on Instagram. The 26-year-old keeps her Instagram family entertained with regular posts and stories. Mira Rajput was last seen donning a floral kurti as she posed with sunlight falling on her hair. In her caption, she asked her fans a question and complained about the humidity.

Mira Rajput stuns in a floral kurti

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle on July 13, 2021, to ask her followers a question. She shared a photo of herself in which she stunned in a white floral kurti. With light makeup, Mira Rajput completed her look with some rings on her fingers. The photo had sunlight falling on Mira Rajput's hair. In the caption, she complained about the humid weather of Mumbai and questioned her followers about how long their blow-dried hair lasts. She wrote, "How long does your blow dry last in this humidity? Exactly 124 seconds for me. 🙋🏻‍♀️". She then used the hashtag "#itsthehumidity" for her photo. Mira Rajput also mentioned from where she got her outfit and wrote, "Surviving it in this roomy Kurta from @anavila_m".

Mira Rajput flaunts in a tropical outfit

Mira Rajput recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo, in which she donned a tropical printed overall. Mira Rajput tied half of her hair at the back while she glanced at the setting sun. Mira Rajput was on her balcony when posed for the picture. In the background, the city of Mumbai, located by the sea, can be seen. In the caption, Mira Rajput wrote, "Even the sun sets in paradise 🌅". Her fans called her 'gorgeous' and 'beautiful' as they left comments on the post.

Mira Rajput and her husband Shahid Kapoor celebrate their sixth anniversary

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on July 7, 2021. She shared a picture with her husband Shahid Kapoor on her Instagram profile. Her caption read, "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life ❤️✨". Several B-town celebrities wished Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor on their special day.

IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM

