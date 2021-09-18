Mira Rajput Urges Fans To 'caption' Her Photo; Receives Funny Comments

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput is a social media influencer. The 27-year-old enjoys an Instagram following of nearly three million. She keeps her fans updated about her daily life and often treats them with content useful for other followers. Mira recently asked her fans to caption one of her photos and also suggested a hilarious caption herself.

Taking to Instagram, Mira Rajput recently shared two candid photos of herself sitting amid green surroundings. She wore a one-shoulder off-white sweater on a blue pair of jeans. She had subtle makeup on and accessories her look with silver earrings, pearl bracelet and several rings. Sharing the photo, Mira asked her followers to caption it. She herself gave her photo a funny caption as it reminded her of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview. She wrote, "I can’t stop thinking of Oprah saying “whaaaaeet” during the HM interview 😂[sic]."

Her followers also came up with hilarious comments. Mira also liked one of the captions. An Instagram user wrote, "Moms keeping an eye on their kids 👀👀[sic]," to which Mira replied, "Love it." A fan wrote, "I'm all ears," while another one captioned it "Mira be like thoda zor se kaho behen cant hear you![sic]." Some of them were much creative with their caption suggestions. One of them wrote, "Mira Kapoor mind voice - let’s try to make these pics look #candid. PIC 1- is my earring visible?..PIC 2-let me hold back my hair[sic]." "Somebody's kids are fighting😂..... Oh wait they are misha and zizi😳😂[sic]," commented another fan.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's trip to the mountains

Meanwhile, Mira Rajput recently rang into her 27th birthday. She and Shahid celebrated her birthday with a trip to the mountains. Mira shared her experience of escaping into nature and wrote, "🌲| Recharge | 🌲 Took off to the mountains for my birthday, a much-needed break after nearly two years.. We restricted travel just for work, and trips around commitments never really let you unwind[sic]." She also shared a photo with her husband from the trip. In the photo, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were dressed in tracking outfits and gears. In the caption, Mira wrote, "The woods are lovely, dark and deep 🌲🍃[sic]."

(Image: @mira.kapoor/Instagram)