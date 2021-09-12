Mira Rajput's Birthday In The Mountains With Shahid Kapoor Is A Dream Vacation; See Pics

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have their own way of embarking upon celebrations. Whether it is their daughter's colourful or son's superman-themed birthday party, the couple makes sure to do something different when it calls for celebration. As Mira Rajput rang into her 27th birthday on September 27, the couple went on a tracking trip into the mountains. She recently gave glimpses of the serene environment she spent her birthday in.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor went for a trip in the mountains to celebrate the former's birthday. Taking to Instagram, Mira Rajput shared a video compilation that had several glimpses of the green surroundings and their mountain trek. In the caption, Mira mentioned she went for a digital detox and stayed away from social media for a while. She also shared how nature heals her and expressed her love for mountains. She wrote, "🌲| Recharge | 🌲 Took off to the mountains for my birthday, a much needed break after nearly two years.. We restricted travel just for work, and trips around commitments never really let you unwind. Nature heals.. And I felt that. I may be a few kilos up but I feel so much lighter in my head and heart. I was just so overwhelmed throughout; gratitude, a deeper connection, and a feeling of a greater presence when in nature.[sic]" She added, "Pulled out a few videos I managed to take to send to family since I tried to be on a digital detox and a complete DND on the day of 🎈. Breathe.. unwind[sic]."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor look trek-ready in their latest photo

Earlier this week, Mira Rajput shared a photo with Shahid Kapoor from their vacation. The couple were geared up in their mountaineering outfits, with shoes, backpacks, and jackets. The serene background of the photo had trees fading away in the dense forest and lush green fields. The photo's caption read, "The woods are lovely, dark and deep 🌲🍃[sic]."

Shahid Kapoor penned a sweet note for Mira Rajput's birthday. The actor shared a loved up photo with his wife. In the caption, he mentioned how they both are together in their ups and downs and called Mira the centre of his world.

(IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM)