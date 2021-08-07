Mira Rajput's Daughter Misha Does Her Makeup; Netizens Can't Stop Adoring Them: Watch

The influencer and wife of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, is known for her fitness and lifestyle. She keeps her 2.7 million Instagram followers entertained with regular content and encourages them to lead a healthy life. While Mira also shares skincare and makeup tips via the photo-sharing app, she recently asked her daughter Misha to do her makeup. Mira also encouraged her followers to let their toddlers experiment with some makeup on her for their happiness.

Misha Kapoor gives a makeover to her mother Mira

Mira Rajput Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle to share some glimpses of Misha trying her hands on her mother's makeup. She titled the video "Get your kid to do your makeup Makeover!" In the video, Misha is seen applying some pink coloured eyeshadow on Mira's eyelids. Mira then shared some photos that she clicked after Misha gave her a makeover. In the background, the 26-year-old played the song Pretty Woman by Pomplamoose. She also urged her fans to let their little ones give them a makeover and wrote, "Makeovers at The Girls Club 💁🏻‍♀️💄 Makeup and photo credits : Little Missy Get your kid to do your makeup!". Mira's fans reacted to the video and showered her and Misha with love. One of them wrote, "The cutest makeup artist and photographer ever🥺😍❤." Mira Rajput's friend and designer, Sejal Kumar, wrote, "Omg! This is art 😍."

Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor welcomed their firstborn on August 26, 2016. The couple named their daughter Misha, a mix of their first names. As it is Misha's birthday month, Mira Rajput shared a photo with her four-year-old. in the photo, Misha was seen hugging her mother while sleeping. In the caption, Mira mentioned how her daughter is going to get a year older soon and is growing. She wrote, "Let me love you a little more, before you’re not so little anymore ❤️." She further wrote, "On some days my big girl still wants to hug me and sleep..And yes you wonder aren’t they old enough? But that’s what.. thankfully not just yet." She also added the hashtags "#birthdaymonth #virgogirls #mybaby" in the caption.

IMAGE: MIRA RAJPUT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.