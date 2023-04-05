Mira Rajput's Lookalike Leaves Internet Amazed | WATCH

Mira Kapoor recently made headlines with her looks at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala, held in Mumbai. The social media influencer and mother of 2, has made the news again, this time, for having an uncanny look-alike. The young woman in question is content creator Mehak Arora.

Arora's video on lookalike claims

Mehak Arora took to her Instagram handle to share a tongue-in-cheek video, addressing the comparisons. Mehak is based in Mumbai and boasts of a humble social media following of around seventeen thousand followers. In the video, Mehak is seen wearing her hair and makeup in a manner resembling Mira Kapoor.

The caption on the video reads "You look like Mira Rajput" and is featured alongside a popular reel audio that says, "OMG I never noticed, thank you for this brand new life changing information". Mehak is seen lip-syncing to the audio. Intentional or not, one cannot help but notice the similarities in demeanour and facial structure that Mira and Mehak share.

Mehak also cheekily captioned her video, "@shahidkapoor Yeh sab kya bol rahe h. Dekho na!", followed by a smiling heart emoji and the Korean heart sign. Mehak's caption roughly translates to 'please look at what everybody is saying'.

Mira Rajput Kapoor entered the public eye through her marriage to Shahid Kapoor in 2015. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends. Shahid has publicly professed time and again how he and wife Mira met through arranged marriage and that he is a big supporter of the institution. The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Misha Kapoor on 26 August 2016. Mira gave birth to son Zain Kapoor on 5 September 2018. Mira is best known for her content creation and social media influence in the niche of fashion, beauty and wellness.

