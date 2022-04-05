Last Updated:

'Mirzapur' Actor Divyenndu's 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' To Release On THIS Date; Details Inside

'Mirzapur' fame Divyenndu Sharma recently unveiled the release date of his upcoming film 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti'. Here is all you need to know about it.

Written By
Swati Singh
Mirzapur

Image: Instagram/@divyenndu


Actor Divyenndu Sharma has already impressed fans with his impeccable acting skills in the popular series Mirzapur. The actor had earlier announced his next project, Mere Desh Ki Dharti, also starring Anupriya Goenka and Anant Vidhaat in pivotal roles. Helmed by Faraz Haider, the film has been bankrolled by Vaishali Sarwankar. The actor has recently unveiled the release date of his forthcoming film.

Divyenndu's Mere Desh Ki Dharti to release on THIS date

Divyenndu took to his official Instagram handle and revealed the release date of Mere Desh Ki Dharti, which is May 6, 2022. The actor even shared a poster of the film which seems to speak about the farmers and their situation in the country. As per the news agency ANI, the Mirzapur actor is excited about the release of his upcoming film. Divyenndu told ANI that it is fascinating to see how the audiences react to films that are inspirational and convey a powerful message. He further added that he is overjoyed that it will be released in theatres on May 6th.

'I can't wait for the audience to see the film': Divyenndu

Shedding some light on the plot, Divyenndu Sharma continued that they have received heartwarming feedback from the film festivals for the subject and story of his forthcoming flick. He stated, "Mere Desh ki Dharti is a brilliant agricultural drama with a lot of comedy. I can't wait for the audience to see the film and share feedback."

READ | Divyenndu Sharma promotes 'Bicchoo Ka Khel' in Lucknow; speaks highly of its delicacies

Earlier, the actor had shared the poster of Mere Desh Ki Dharti. He captioned the post, "Desh ke kisano ko milegi disha nayi, phir badlegi desh ki hawa! Mera desh badal raha hai, aap bhi shamil ho jayein is journey mein humare sath. Happy Republic Day Jai Hind 🇮🇳 Jai Jawaan Jai Kissan".

READ | Chunky Panday shares BTS pictures from the sets of his new film with Mirzapur's Divyenndu
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divyenndu 💫 (@divyenndu)

As per media reports, the plot of the film revolves around two engineers and their transforming journey in life. It is a patriotic-family film that involves a concerning social subject that is communicated across the community in a very subtle manner. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the screen on August 14, 2020, but owing to the ongoing pandemic and the theatres being widely shut, the film will now release on the newly announced date.

READ | ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’: Divyenndu shares intriguing poster of his upcoming patriotic drama

Image: Instagram/@divyenndu

READ | Kangana Ranaut, Divyenndu share thoughts on Uttar Pradesh Population control policy
READ | 'Mirzapur' fame Divyenndu teams up with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali alongside Gajraj Rao

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Mirzapur, Divyenndu Sharma, Mere Desh Ki Dharti
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND