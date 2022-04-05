'Mirzapur' Actor Divyenndu's 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' To Release On THIS Date; Details Inside

Actor Divyenndu Sharma has already impressed fans with his impeccable acting skills in the popular series Mirzapur. The actor had earlier announced his next project, Mere Desh Ki Dharti, also starring Anupriya Goenka and Anant Vidhaat in pivotal roles. Helmed by Faraz Haider, the film has been bankrolled by Vaishali Sarwankar. The actor has recently unveiled the release date of his forthcoming film.

Divyenndu's Mere Desh Ki Dharti to release on THIS date

Divyenndu took to his official Instagram handle and revealed the release date of Mere Desh Ki Dharti, which is May 6, 2022. The actor even shared a poster of the film which seems to speak about the farmers and their situation in the country. As per the news agency ANI, the Mirzapur actor is excited about the release of his upcoming film. Divyenndu told ANI that it is fascinating to see how the audiences react to films that are inspirational and convey a powerful message. He further added that he is overjoyed that it will be released in theatres on May 6th.

'I can't wait for the audience to see the film': Divyenndu

Shedding some light on the plot, Divyenndu Sharma continued that they have received heartwarming feedback from the film festivals for the subject and story of his forthcoming flick. He stated, "Mere Desh ki Dharti is a brilliant agricultural drama with a lot of comedy. I can't wait for the audience to see the film and share feedback."

Earlier, the actor had shared the poster of Mere Desh Ki Dharti. He captioned the post, "Desh ke kisano ko milegi disha nayi, phir badlegi desh ki hawa! Mera desh badal raha hai, aap bhi shamil ho jayein is journey mein humare sath. Happy Republic Day Jai Hind 🇮🇳 Jai Jawaan Jai Kissan".

As per media reports, the plot of the film revolves around two engineers and their transforming journey in life. It is a patriotic-family film that involves a concerning social subject that is communicated across the community in a very subtle manner. Earlier, the film was slated to hit the screen on August 14, 2020, but owing to the ongoing pandemic and the theatres being widely shut, the film will now release on the newly announced date.

