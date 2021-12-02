Actor Brahma Mishra, best known for his roles in movies like Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Kesari, and the popular web series Mirzapur, passed away. The actor's body was found by police in his apartment at Versova, the cause of his death is yet to be announced. Mishra's Mirzapur co-star Divyendu Sharma took to his Instagram and mourned his death.

Brahma Mishra passes away

As per MidDay, Brahma Mishra's semi-decomposed was found by the police on Thursday at his Versova apartment. Mishra's mortal remains were sent for an autopsy at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. Mishra's Mirzapur co-star Divyendu Sharma took to his Instagram and shared a picture with him as he condoled his death. He wrote, " RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more. Let’s pray for him everyone."

Excel Entertainment, which bankrolled popular web series Mirzapur also shared Brahma Mishra's picture as they confirmed his death. They wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #BramhswaroopMishra. Our condolences are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace."

The Gully Boy Vijay Varma actor shared reposted Excel Media's post on his Instagram story as he mourned Mishra's death. Bramha Mishra was best known for acting in movies like Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Dangal, Kesari, Office vs Office, and his recent role as Lalit in the web series Mirzapur 2 was loved by the fans.

Image: Instagram/@bramhaamishra